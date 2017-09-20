Plymouth: Local Man Wins $1 Million on Scratch Ticket

A Plymouth man has a million reasons to smile following his lottery win.

The Massachusetts Lottery says that Richard Witt is the ninth person to win the $1 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Mega Fortune” instant game.

Witt purchased the winning ticket at Taunton Mart located at 1095 County St. in Taunton.

Lottery officials say he chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Witt says he plans to invest his winnings.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

