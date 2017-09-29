Plymouth: New Assistant Town Manager

Plymouth has a new Assistant Town Manager. Marlene McCollem will be on the job soon, taking over from Derek Brindisi who resigned­­­­ last summer to take over as Town Manager in Upton.

Marlene McCollem is a Plymouth resident, and one of four finalist for the position. Town Manager Melissa Arrighi says once candidates advance beyond the initial interview, they are given an assignment.

“In this case, it was a DUI case that actually happened with an employee, and ask them to respond to how they would handle this situation,” said Arrighi.

At one point. finalists make a presentation to show what they would do in a specified situation. For this, Arrighi gathers together four or five department heads:

“And we see how they actually present information to us–and what they appear like as they present. What kind of figure do they look like, do they sound like, when they present to the public,” said Arrighi.

The consensus: McCollem was the best fit.

“Her background is that she’s been working for the state in a planning role for the Metroplitan Area Planning Council, but prior to that she’s worked in environment and permitting for Carver; she’s worked for planning in Falmouth. She holds a Masters in Public Administration from Bridgewater State University, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude,” said Arrighi.

McCollem’s duties will include union negotiations, updating of Selectmens’ policies, and building the town meeting warrant.

Listen to this story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/New-Asst-Town-Mgr-AIRS-9-29-17.mp3

