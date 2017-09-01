Plymouth: New Hope Chapel Renting a Tractor-Trailer to Drive Supplies to Texas

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on September 1, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

If you’re looking for a way to help the people in distress in Texas, the New Hope Chapel in Plymouth is collecting items to donate to the relief efforts.

The Senior Pastor of New Hope Chapel, Neil Eaton, says they are renting a tractor-trailer truck to fill up with supplies and drive down there on Sunday.

For anyone who wants to donate, here’s where you can go:

New Hope Chapel has partnered up with a church in Houston called Hope City and asked them for a list of what they specifically need.

To view that list click on the logo below.

hopeHouston
www.atnewhope.com

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Amy Leonard

Amy Leonard grew up in Carver and always had a passion for radio. She studied radio production at New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island, then moved to Martha's Vineyard where she worked as a DJ at WVVY producing the midday show called PB and Jams. She has since then camped across the country to California but has made her way back to the only home she knows, the South Shore.