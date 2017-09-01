Plymouth: New Hope Chapel Renting a Tractor-Trailer to Drive Supplies to Texas

If you’re looking for a way to help the people in distress in Texas, the New Hope Chapel in Plymouth is collecting items to donate to the relief efforts.

The Senior Pastor of New Hope Chapel, Neil Eaton, says they are renting a tractor-trailer truck to fill up with supplies and drive down there on Sunday.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Hope4Houston1.mp3

For anyone who wants to donate, here’s where you can go:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Hope4Houston3.mp3

New Hope Chapel has partnered up with a church in Houston called Hope City and asked them for a list of what they specifically need.

To view that list click on the logo below.



www.atnewhope.com

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising