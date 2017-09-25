Plymouth: NRC Testing Reactor Operators This Week at Pilgrim

Monday the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will return to Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant to test reactor operators.

This is the last of this kind of inspection since Pilgrim is slated to close in 2019 and they will no longer need to qualify control-room operators.

Spokesman for the NRC, Neil Sheehan, explains what the testing involves:

While this review is commonplace, one unique aspect is that the NRC Branch Chief, Donald Jackson, will join the team of inspectors:

Jackson is also the author of an internal e-mail scrutinizing the plant that accidentally got sent to a citizen activist opposed to the plant, Diane Turco, the Director of Cape Downwinders:

Turco and Cape Downwinders will be holding a rally today(Monday) from 12-2 while Jackson and other inspectors will be conducting testing at Pilgrim all week.

