Plymouth: NRC Testing Reactor Operators This Week at Pilgrim

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on September 25, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Monday the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will return to Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant to test reactor operators.

This is the last of this kind of inspection since Pilgrim is slated to close in 2019 and they will no longer need to qualify control-room operators.

Spokesman for the NRC, Neil Sheehan, explains what the testing involves:

While this review is commonplace, one unique aspect is that the NRC Branch Chief, Donald Jackson, will join the team of inspectors:

Jackson is also the author of an internal e-mail scrutinizing the plant that accidentally got sent to a citizen activist opposed to the plant, Diane Turco, the Director of Cape Downwinders:

Turco and Cape Downwinders will be holding a rally today(Monday) from 12-2 while Jackson and other inspectors will be conducting testing at Pilgrim all week.

 

About Amy Leonard

Amy Leonard grew up in Carver and always had a passion for radio. She studied radio production at New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island, then moved to Martha's Vineyard where she worked as a DJ at WVVY producing the midday show called PB and Jams. She has since then camped across the country to California but has made her way back to the only home she knows, the South Shore.