Plymouth: Permitting Holding Up Dredging Projects

In Plymouth, County officials continue their effort to get into the dredging business. County Administrator Frank Basler says Plymouth followed the model that Barnstable County uses…

“…where they, as a regional entity, manage and support a dredge for the use of their towns within their county.”

Basler says the County received two grants from the State to purchase excavating equipment:

“I believe there was about $350,000 altogether—total of the two grants.”

And, according to Basler, the County has had a dredge available for about a year and a half, but Federal and State permitting for various potential projects is the biggest challenge:

“…and, because of that permitting, that is what the long lead time is. So, we’ve had this piece of equipment ready to go but, the permitting in these projects has taken, literally, years.”

So, what will the County gain financially from a dredging operation?

“We’re not trying to make any money; we want to cover the cost. This would be a – a enterprise fund where we would receive money to cover costs of the equipment being used. We then would invest that in further pieces of equipment.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising