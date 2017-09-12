Plymouth: Planning Board Recommends Marijuana Only Be Sold in Industrial Zones

Plymouth Town Meeting has three choices regarding recreational marijuana sales. If they do nothing, state law will allow it in any commercial zone, they could vote to allow it in retail zones or vote to restrict it to the industrial parks. Monday night the planning board voted unanimously to recommend the industrial zone option. Members of the public either opposed marijuana sales in any zone, which is not an option, or wanted to expand sales beyond the two industrial parks in the north of town.

Here’s planning board chairman Kenneth Beuchs:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Beuchs-9-12-2.mp3

Plymouth Selectmen and the Finance Committee will next make recommendations before Town Meeting convenes on October 21st.

