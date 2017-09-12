Plymouth: Planning Board Recommends Marijuana Only Be Sold in Industrial Zones

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on September 12, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Plymouth Town Meeting has three choices regarding recreational marijuana sales. If they do nothing, state law will allow it in any commercial zone, they could vote to allow it in retail zones or vote to restrict it to the industrial parks. Monday night the planning board voted unanimously to recommend the industrial zone option. Members of the public either opposed marijuana sales in any zone, which is not an option, or wanted to expand sales beyond the two industrial parks in the north of town.

Here’s planning board chairman Kenneth Beuchs:

 

Plymouth Selectmen and the Finance Committee will next make recommendations before Town Meeting convenes on October 21st.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.