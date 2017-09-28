Plymouth: School Official Weighs Kneeling During National Anthem, Silence During Pledge of Allegiance

In Plymouth, the question is: which is worse— to take a knee during the national anthem— or, as some high school students do, remain silent during the pledge of allegiance? That is the question that the Plymouth Schools Social Studies Coordinator raised in a recent Facebook post.

Rob Powers is a graduate of Plymouth South High and before joining the Plymouth School District this year, taught for ten years at Apponequet Regional High School in Lakeville. Powers says, in raising this question, he’s drawing from his experiences in the classroom.

“The Massachusetts state law requires that the pledge is recited each day within school. Students obviously have their Constitutional right to participate or not to participate,” said Powers.



But, what Powers believes is that many Social Studies teachers and teachers in general, are trying to understand is “…when students choose not to participate, are they choosing because of a belief system—like we’re seeing with this protest movement—or are they not participating because they just don’t feel any connection at all?”

And, Powers says, according to a recent study cited in a Tufts University report “…35% of millennials are losing their faith in the democratic process and 25% of millennials actually have confidence in a democratic society.”

So, what’s the answer?

“We can’t wait to act. We need to do a better job making sure that our students understand what our democracy is and how it works and why they are that democracy,” said Powers.

Listen to this story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Taking-the-Knee-AIRS-9-28-17.mp3

