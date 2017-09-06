Plymouth: Selectmen Give Final Approval for Two New Roundabouts on Obery Street

For decades, people have used Obery Street in Plymouth as a cut through from Route 3A to the Route 3 interchange at Exit 5. Then the hospital changed it main entrance to Obery. The courthouse and registry of deeds moved there and so did the senior center. Then came the new Plymouth North High School, South Shore Community Action Council and several medical buildings. A large condo project is under construction at the north end of Obery. It’s become more of a destination than a cut through. Tuesday night, Plymouth Selectmen gave their final approvals on the addition of two roundabouts – one at the courthouse, the other at the shared high school and hospital drives. Fall Town Meeting will consider the project in October. Work is expected to begin in the spring of 2018 and be completed in one construction season.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising