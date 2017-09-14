Plymouth: Three Men in Brant Rock Market Attack Due in Court

Updated at 2:00 PM on 9/14/17:

A court hearing for three Marshfield men accused of injuring a Brant Rock Market employee has been continued.

22-year-old Kevin O’Donnell and 22-year-old Neil Bjorkman were present at Plymouth District Court for a pre-trial conference, but co-defendant Jesse Whittaker was not present.

Whittaker was at Brockton District Court for trial.

The court has entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

The next pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 18th.

____________________________________________________

Three Marshfield men accused of attacking a Brant Rock Market employee are set to appear in Plymouth District Court today.

Twenty-two year olds Kevin O’Donnell, Jesse Whittaker, and Neil Bjorkman are facing charges after Marshfield Police say the trio seriously injured an employee outside the store on July 3.

The employee suffered a broken orbital bone in his eye and required stitches.

At their arraignment in July, a not guilty plea was entered on their behalf. Each was held on $500 cash bail.

Attorneys for all three have said their clients were not culpable in the attack.

All three are charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Drinking in Public, Disorderly Conduct, and Disturbing the Peace.

O’Donnell is the only one facing additional charges for Possession of a Class B and C substance.

All three are due in court for a pre-trial hearing at 9 a.m. today.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising