Plymouth: Vintage Aircraft Tour Landing Monday at Airport

Vintage World War II aircrafts set to land at Plymouth Airport Monday as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour. This will be the 20th year the B-17 Flying Fortress, and other bomber aircraft will fly into Plymouth Airport as part of a nationwide tour.

Tom Maher, Plymouth Airport Manager says some of these planes flew out of Italy during WWII:

“…and they flew into both Germany, and to Rumania, which is where the oil fields were that was so critical to the German war machine and the destruction of that was really quite important.”

Maher says part of the nostalgia surrounding this living history display is that World War II is perceived as the war the good guys won:

“It was maybe the last time there was a clear evil that was easily identified.”

The number of WW II veterans is diminishing to such an extent that Maher believes…

“…this is going to be one of those last periods of time where you’ll be able to come out and visit the aircraft—and not only see the aircraft that was so important to American history, but you’ll also be able to see some of the veterans that either flew the aircraft or in some cases the people that actually built the aircraft.”

The planes land at approximately noon on Monday, the 18th and leave at noon on Wednesday, the 20th.

Visit Their Website:

www.collingsfoundation.org

