Quincy: Interfaith Social Services Collecting Halloween Costumes

Interfaith Social Services in Quincy is holding its annual Halloween costume drive for South Shore kids.

Executive Director Rick Doane said they’re looking for new, gently used costumes, and monetary donations.

“So we can make sure that all the kids that come to our food pantry can have fun this Halloween,” said Doane. “Their families are going through a difficult situation, and they shouldn’t have to miss out on the fun that their friends are having.”

While costumes of all sizes are accepted, larger sizes for ages 11 and up are preferred.

“Every kid is different. We need a big variety of costumes for them to choose from, because they come in and they have an idea in their mind of what they want to be,” said Doane. “We want to help each kid fulfill that dream.”

Costumes can be delivered to the office at 105 Adams Street in Quincy, or donations can be made online at InterfaithSocialServices.org

“Seventy years ago we were founded to help kids in need here in the South Shore,” said Doane. “This is one of the ways we are doing that seven decades later.”

Donations are needed by October 16th.

