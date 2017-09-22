Quincy: Mayors Lend Helping Hands at Food Pantry

The Interfaith Social Services in Quincy is celebrating 70 years helping families across the South Shore.

“We are a one-stop shop for families in need,” said Executive Director Rick Doane. “Families that need mental health counseling, whether they need rent and utility assistance or food, we’re here to help South Shore families.”

Doane said the food pantry serves over 500,000 meals each year.

On Thursday, Braintree Mayor Joe Sullivan and Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund were helping stock groceries and serve food to clients.

“I don’t think there’s any stigma at all. No one should feel embarrassed when they need some help,” said Sullivan. “You never know when you’re going to come across a situation that’s unforeseen or unfortunate…we’re all here to offer that helping hand when people need some assistance.”

“Interfaith Social Services provides food and assistance to thousands of families each year,” said Hedlund. “We should never forget the incredible efforts needed to make this work possible, nor the hundreds of community members that volunteer their time helping others.”

In addition to the food pantry, mental health counseling, addiction treatment, and homelessness prevention are among other programs that are offered at Interfaith Social Services.

“Certainly in everyone’s life there are times when you need a hand up,” said Eileen Kelly, the Food Pantry Manager. “We want to be there for people. We want to be there to help our neighbors…I don’t know anybody in this life who doesn’t need help at one time or another.”

More information can be found on their website, InterfaithSocialServices.org.

