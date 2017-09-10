Quincy: Police Search for Robber

Quincy police are asking the public’s help as they search for a man who robbed a gas station.

It happened around 8:30 Saturday night at Prestige Gas on Franklin St.

Investigators say a man flashed a gun, stole some cash, and ran off toward Fort Sq.

He’s described as white, wearing a black and gray hoodie, dark baseball cap, and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bagley at (617) 745-5766, or ebagley@quincyma.gov.

You can also submit a tip using the MyPD app.

Courtesy Quincy Police

