Quincy: Police Try To ID Laptop Theft

Quincy Police are attempting to identify a suspect being sought in connection with a laptop theft.

Police say the incident took place last Tuesday at the Barnes & Noble at 1250 Hancock St. at around 12:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 25-30 years old, roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 lbs.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Karvelis at 617.745.5765 or jkarvelis@quincyma.gov

