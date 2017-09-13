Quincy: Unofficial Results Are in for Tuesday’s Primary

Quincy held its primary on Tuesday with four city council seats being contested and unofficial results are in.

The biggest race was the one for Councillor-At-Large which saw Noel DiBona as the top vote getter with 4,919 votes, Daniel Raymondi was second with 4,037 votes and Margaret LaForest came in third with 3,624 votes.

Anne Mahoney earned 3,521 votes, Nina Liang got 3,095 votes, and Stephen Douglas got 552 votes.

Seven candidates ran with only six moving on to the next round, leaving Stanley Dong Fang Xiao, who got 392 votes as the only candidate who will not advance.

David McCarthy was the top vote getter in the Ward 1 race with 1, 395 votes. Joseph Murphy came in second with 345. Daniel Davis earned 308 votes and Michael Falcione earned 167 votes.

The Ward 5 race saw Kristen Hughes as the top vote getter with 687 votes and Michael Hurley second with 552. John Rodo Rodophele got 179 votes.

William Harris was the top vote getter in the Ward 6 race with 934 votes. Herbert Alie Shaugnessy III got 629 votes for a second place finish. Steven Striffler got 244 votes.

Voter turnout was estimated at over 14 percent.

Elections take place November 7th.

