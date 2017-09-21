Randolph: Arraignment Postponed for Man Charged in Nursing Home Death

– Posted on September 21, 2017Posted in: Local News
An arraignment has been postponed for a man accused of bludgeoning his roommate at a Randolph nursing home.
The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office says that 58-year-old Walter Rice, Jr., was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly attacked 86-year-old James Schappell at the Care One nursing facility on the morning of Sept. 5.
Schappell succumbed to his injuries the next day.
Rice was evaluated by the court clinician before he was transported to Bridgewater State Hospital for further competency evaluation.
The DA’s office says Bridgewater State Hospital successfully requested more time from the Quincy District Court to continue its evaluation of Rice.
As a result the arraignment which was scheduled for Thursday will now take place at 9 a.m. on October 13.
