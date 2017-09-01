Rockland: Council on Aging Gets New Transport Van

The Rockland Council on Aging will no longer have to rely on an unreliable vehicle to transport senior residents.

Seniors and Town Administrator, Allan Chiocca, were waiting outside as the brand new van was delivered Thursday to the Rockland Senior Center.

Chiocca says the $62,000 van is a result from a grant that was worked out with the Brockton Area Transit.

Director of the Council on Aging in Rockland, Peggy Bryan, says they are grateful for the new vehicle since their old shuttle was constantly breaking down.

The wheelchair lift on the old vehicle was broken and only fit 8 passengers, whereas the new van features an automatic lift and seats 12.

 

