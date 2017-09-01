Rockland: Overdose Vigil Held (Audio Report)

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on September 1, 2017

On the event of Overdose Awareness Day, several local towns held vigils.

Our Charles Mathewson reports from the Rockland vigil:

IMG_6586

