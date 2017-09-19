Route 3: Two Bridges to be Replaced in Coming Weeks

The two bridges over the Thomas E. Burgin Parkway on Route 3 will be replaced over the course of two upcoming weekends.

WATD’s Mimi Walker brings us more details surrounding the project, and its impact on South Shore drivers:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/VOICERRT3BRIDGES918.mp3

