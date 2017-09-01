Scituate: Humarock Beach Closed

Humarock Beach remains closed.

Officials in Scituate say Friday’s closure is due to riptides at the beach.

This is the only beach in town with lifeguards remaining on duty.

Monday will be the last guarded day.

Town officials say lifeguards will note any changes on their white board if the beach re-opens for swimming.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising