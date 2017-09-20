Scituate: Jose Making Waves in Town

With a direct hit avoided by the remnants of Hurricane Jose, many people flocked to Scituate Lighthouse to see the lingering effects.

Marty Richman and his wife Ruth visited from Brookline.

“The scenes of Mother Nature are absolutely spectacular. It’s an awesome sight,” said Richman. “I never wish anybody any property destruction or anything bad, but to see the force of Mother Nature, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Waves from the storm crashed along the seawalls along the lighthouse, Tuner Road, and Glades Road.

Scituate resident Robin Dummer was relieved the storm took a different track.

“We dodged a bullet here,” said Dummer. “We’ve had a lot worse. There’s been times when you couldn’t stand on the jetty here because it was flooded over.”

Peter Volpe traveled from Braintree just in time for high tide.

“I think this is pretty cool, storm spotting is something I like doing,” said Volpe. “Let’s hope the next one doesn’t harm anything here. I hope it’s a quiet one like the past two.”

