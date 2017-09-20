Scituate: Jose Making Waves in Town

With a direct hit avoided by the remnants of Hurricane Jose, many people flocked to Scituate Lighthouse to see the lingering effects.

Marty Richman and his wife Ruth visited from Brookline.

“The scenes of Mother Nature are absolutely spectacular. It’s an awesome sight,” said Richman. “I never wish anybody any property destruction or anything bad, but to see the force of Mother Nature, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Waves from the storm crashed along the seawalls along the lighthouse, Tuner Road, and Glades Road.

Scituate resident Robin Dummer was relieved the storm took a different track.

“We dodged a bullet here,” said Dummer. “We’ve had a lot worse. There’s been times when you couldn’t stand on the jetty here because it was flooded over.”

Peter Volpe traveled from Braintree just in time for high tide.

“I think this is pretty cool, storm spotting is something I like doing,” said Volpe. “Let’s hope the next one doesn’t harm anything here. I hope it’s a quiet one like the past two.”

 

The view from the stairs of the Glades Road seawall in Scituate. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

With a high tide that's not too dangerous, people flocked to the Scituate Lighthouse. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Waves crash along the end of Glades Road. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

At high tide on Turner Road, waves rolled up to the sea wall. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Steven and Dave Pirrotta of Scituate were all smiles after their skiff in the harbor was ship-shape. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

With an indirect storm track, many boats were still left in the harbor. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

There wasn't much beach at high tide on Glades Road. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

While many people flocked to the waves, sea gulls flocked to the waves. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The rocks at Scituate Lighthouse shielded the harbor. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The ocean spray reached the street from the Glades Road seawall. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

