Scituate: Replacing Problematic Water Mains in Town Near Completion

Scituate has been working on a project to replace over 20% of the towns problematic water mains.

Over the past year the town has nearly completed installing 20 miles of water main pipes that had sediment build up… were breaking and causing brown water.

Scituate DPW Director Kevin Cafferty says his crew has made great head way but they are not done yet.

Cafferty says continued maintenance is necessary to keep the water mains working.

The project to replace the water mains in Scituate has a $22 million dollar price tag.

