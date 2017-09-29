Scituate: Saturday Ceremony for Renamed ‘Frank M. Hynes Station at Greenbush’

On Saturday at 10:30 AM the Greenbush Commuter Rail Station will officially become the Frank M. Hynes Station at Greenbush.

Our own Geoffrey Morrissey files this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/V-Hynes.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising