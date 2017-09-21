Scituate: South Shore Hospital Giving Out Less Opioids

At South Shore Hospital, an opioid task force was created to educate patients about the dangers of misuse and minimize the number of opioids prescribed to patients.

“It’s a huge problem in our community,” said Dr. Michael Geary of South Shore Health Orthopedics. “It’s something that needs to be addressed to decrease the unnecessary harm that’s happening to individuals in the state that become addicted to opioids.”

Policy changes include prescribing alternatives to opioids, and when they’re needed, extra information before and after the operation to warn of addiction.

“Basically prescribe the minimum amount of narcotics necessary to control severe pain,” said Geary. “That will reduce the number of pills on the street, reduce the potential for addiction for both individuals who were prescribed the medicine and individuals with access with their medicine cabinet.”

He said the changes have been successful so far. Other hospitals are even following the lead set by South Shore Hospital.

“We recognize this problem. We want to do everything we can to help stem the tide of opioid addiction,” said Geary. “It’s a real tragedy when you hear some of these stories, young people becoming addicted and dying from misuse of narcotics. We’re doing everything we can in our part to minimize and eliminate it.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising