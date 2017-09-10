South Shore: Homemade Glider Crashes in Pond

The pilot of an ultra-light glider was taken to a hospital after the aircraft went down in some water.

Quincy Fire Capt. Matt Cunningham told WATD, it happened late Saturday afternoon, when the motorized paraglider, flying at an altitude of 300 feet, lost engine power and went into West Monponsett Pond.

The craft had taken off from the airport in Hanson.

The unidentified operator was picked up by a boat and taken to the state boat ramp, where an ambulance took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising