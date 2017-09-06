South Shore: Man Arrested, Suspected in Series of Robberies

A man arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Boston may be connected to robberies in Milton and other South Shore communities.

Milton Police say that last Tuesday officers were called to the scene of a robbery on Brush Hill Rd. where they recovered blood evidence that had been left behind by the suspect.

A neighbor reported a suspicious package delivery person he had directed to the home before officers arrived.

It was determined that a vehicle reported stolen in Canton may have been used in the robbery.

Boston Police arrested a suspect, 50-year-old Daniel Mulholland of Dorchester, who may be involved in this house break and a second one reported later on Robbins Street in Milton.

Milton Police say video surveillance and blood evidence has been collected from the scene of the Robbins St. crime scene and detectives are trying to determine if he is connected to the Milton house breaks.

Boston Police say Mulholland has also been connected to recent break-ins in Avon, Hingham, Hanover, Norwell, and a stolen car from Hyde Park.

