US: WATD’s Terrorism Expert Comments on 9/11

The attacks of September 11, 2001 targeted both the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon, leaving nearly 3,000 dead.

Terrorism expert Col. Dave Gavigan tells WATD News that since those attacks great strides have been made in ensuring that the nation is protected from terrorist attacks.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GAVIGAN1-2.mp3

In addition Gavigan tells WATD News that there is now greater cooperation between the various law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GAVIGAN2-2.mp3

Roughly 10 years later, Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden was killed in a Pakistan during an operation carried out by the Navy SEALS.

Although Bin Laden is dead Gavigan says the threat from terror groups remains.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GAVIGAN3-2.mp3

Recently threats have been from “self-radicalized” terrorists who see videos from groups like ISIS and carry out attacks in their name.

While they can be hard to track, Gavigan says they don’t go entirely undetected.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GAVIGAN4-2.mp3

The attacked involved the use of four passenger airliners which were hijacked by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists which in addition to the deaths left 6,000 people injured and caused more than $10 billion in damages.

