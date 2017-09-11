US: WATD’s Terrorism Expert Comments on 9/11

The attacks of September 11, 2001 targeted both the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon, leaving nearly 3,000 dead.
Terrorism expert Col. Dave Gavigan tells WATD News that since those attacks great strides have been made in ensuring that the nation is protected from terrorist attacks.
In addition Gavigan tells WATD News that there is now greater cooperation between the various law enforcement and intelligence agencies.
Roughly 10 years later, Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden was killed in a Pakistan during an operation carried out by the Navy SEALS.
Although Bin Laden is dead Gavigan says the threat from terror groups remains.
Recently threats have been from “self-radicalized” terrorists who see videos from groups like ISIS and carry out attacks in their name.
While they can be hard to track, Gavigan says they don’t go entirely undetected.
The attacked involved the use of four passenger airliners which were hijacked by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists which in addition to the deaths left 6,000 people injured and caused more than $10 billion in damages.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.
