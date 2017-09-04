Wareham: Sunday Night House Fire

An investigation is underway following a Sunday night fire in Onset.

Fire officials say the fire was reported a little after 5 p.m. at 8 Monack Rd.

Two engines and a Heavy Rescue arrived on scene and a crew from Wareham also provided assistance while a crew from Bourne manned the station.

Crews attacked the fire from outside and inside the home before it was knocked down.

No injuries were reported and there was no estimate provided regarding the extent of the damage.

The incident is being investigated with help from the State Fire Marshals Investigative Unit.

Photos courtesy of the Wareham Fire Dept:

