Weymouth: Arc of the South Shore Collecting Supplies for Hurricane Relief

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on September 5, 2017Posted in: Local News

A member from the Arc of the South Shore is collecting items to send to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The Weymouth organization is a non-profit that that serves people with autism and developmental disabilities.

Weymouth resident Richard H. LaFleur Jr. is organizing the drive.

“I wanted to do something. I said ‘Hey, we need to band together to help those people out over there,’” said LaFleur.

LaFleur is collecting diapers and wipes for children and adults, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, soap, body wash, q-tips, cotton balls, chapstick, nail clippers, tweezers, combs, brushes, baby care items, band-aids, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body, face lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, and other non-perishable toiletries.

Those interested in donating can do so directly at the South Shore Hospital.

Initially, it started out as an in-house drive at the Arc. In one day, LeFleur collected a box of supplies.

“The people in the program here are very compassionate, and they like to help people whenever they can,” said Bob Chandler, the Employment Coordinator at the Arc. “We’re following Richard’s lead and trying to help out the best we can.”

The collection will continue this week until Friday.

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com