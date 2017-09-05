Weymouth: Arc of the South Shore Collecting Supplies for Hurricane Relief

A member from the Arc of the South Shore is collecting items to send to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The Weymouth organization is a non-profit that that serves people with autism and developmental disabilities.

Weymouth resident Richard H. LaFleur Jr. is organizing the drive.

“I wanted to do something. I said ‘Hey, we need to band together to help those people out over there,’” said LaFleur.

LaFleur is collecting diapers and wipes for children and adults, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, soap, body wash, q-tips, cotton balls, chapstick, nail clippers, tweezers, combs, brushes, baby care items, band-aids, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body, face lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, and other non-perishable toiletries.

Those interested in donating can do so directly at the South Shore Hospital.

Initially, it started out as an in-house drive at the Arc. In one day, LeFleur collected a box of supplies.

“The people in the program here are very compassionate, and they like to help people whenever they can,” said Bob Chandler, the Employment Coordinator at the Arc. “We’re following Richard’s lead and trying to help out the best we can.”

The collection will continue this week until Friday.

