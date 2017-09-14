Weymouth: Early Morning Fire Damages Condo Building

Crews remain on scene following a four-alarm fire in Weymouth.

The fire was reported at around 3 a.m. at 71 Trotter Rd. at a complex known as Woodstone Crossing.

WATD’s Ed Perry says the fire is now out and that the roof of the building was completely destroyed.

Mutual aid was provided by several area towns.

Officials told Perry the building is likely a total loss but that it doesn’t appear there were any injuries.

A road closure remains in effect and is likely to remain closed for the next few hours.

Commuter Rail service was shut off in the area but the MBTA is reporting that normal train service has resumed on the Kingston Line and trains can now run through the area impacted by fire near the South Weymouth Station.

However the entrance to the parking lot remains closed at this time.

