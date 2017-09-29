Weymouth: Fatal Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation

By
Christine James
Posted on September 29, 2017Posted in: Local News

Weymouth Police have confirmed a fatal crash involving a motorcycle, minivan and a tractor trailer earlier this morning.

A series of 9-1-1 calls came in to police around 9:45 AM to report the crash at 457 Main Street.

The operator of the motorcycle did not survive the crash — the name of the victim has not been released as of noon Friday.

The crash is under investigation by the Weymouth Police Crash Analysis and Investigation Unit.

Rt 18 is currently closed both Northbound and Southbound in the area of Nash’s corner (West St./Main at Middle St.) as of noon Friday while the investigation continues.

