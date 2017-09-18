Weymouth: Fore River Bridge Project Completed Weeks Sooner Than Anticipated

All four lanes on the Fore River Bridge are now open to traffic.

The opening of the lanes comes weeks sooner than was originally anticipated, a milestone that was observed by State officials during a ceremony near the bridge on Saturday.

“We are pleased to have opened two lanes of traffic in each direction on the new Fore River Bridge which serves as an important link between Quincy and Weymouth and the South Shore region,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. “We have appreciated the cooperation of the traveling public, civic leaders, and local community throughout our construction operations and look forward to completing this bridge replacement project.”

Acting Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver expressed gratitude to the crews involved for their hard work.

“We thank the crews who have worked 20 hours per day to get us to this point where four total lanes of traffic are now able to travel along the new Fore River Bridge,” said Gulliver

“While there is still work to be completed, including dismantling the existing bridge and finishing installing sidewalks and bicycle lanes, we are proud to reach this significant interim milestone.”

The bridge was reduced to one lane in each direction June 2 to allow construction operations to continue and let demolition activities begin on the existing temporary bridge.

MassDOT officials say the new bridge has a higher lift span, which will result in fewer bridge raisings for vessels traveling underneath, and a quicker raise time, which means traffic will be stopped for less time when the bridge is raised.

In addition the bridge also has a solid concrete deck, which is quieter than the old temporary bridge.

