Weymouth: South Shore Arc Collecting Relief Supplies After Hurricane Harvey

The Arc of the South Shore will be collecting supplies today to send to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The Weymouth organization is a non-profit that that serves people with autism and developmental disabilities.

“We’re collecting goods for the American Red Cross, and we’re working hand-in-hand with them,” said member Richard H. LaFleur Jr. “We’re looking for diapers, q-tips, cotton swabs, non-perishable goods, shampoo, and a bunch of other stuff.”

The Arc will be collecting donations at its office at 371 River Street in Weymouth, all day today.

