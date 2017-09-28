Weymouth: Suspect Arrested, Charged in Overnight Car Break-ins

– Posted on September 28, 2017Posted in: Local News
Joao G. Gomes
Weymouth Police are crediting an alert citizen with the arrest of suspect in connection with a series of overnight car break-ins.
Police say that at approximately 3:45 a.m. Thursday they received a report of a suspicious person possibly breaking into vehicles.
Officers were dispatched to the Pine St. area where they arrested 27-year-old Joao Gomes.
Police say that Gomes had two bags full of property in his possession which is believed to be taken from dozens of motor vehicle break-ins in the South Weymouth area.
The items in the bags included cash, jewelry, wallets, electronics, and numerous pairs of sunglasses.
Gomes is being charged with several counts of breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, vandalism to a fence, and resisting arrest.
He was expected to be arraigned on Thursday.
Anyone who lives in the South Weymouth area and had their vehicle broken into is being asked to call Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212.
Stolen Items
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.