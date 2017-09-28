Weymouth: Suspect Arrested, Charged in Overnight Car Break-ins

Weymouth Police are crediting an alert citizen with the arrest of suspect in connection with a series of overnight car break-ins.

Police say that at approximately 3:45 a.m. Thursday they received a report of a suspicious person possibly breaking into vehicles.

Officers were dispatched to the Pine St. area where they arrested 27-year-old Joao Gomes.

Police say that Gomes had two bags full of property in his possession which is believed to be taken from dozens of motor vehicle break-ins in the South Weymouth area.

The items in the bags included cash, jewelry, wallets, electronics, and numerous pairs of sunglasses.

Gomes is being charged with several counts of breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, vandalism to a fence, and resisting arrest.

He was expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Anyone who lives in the South Weymouth area and had their vehicle broken into is being asked to call Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212.

