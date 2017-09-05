Weymouth: Town Receives Multiple State Grants

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on September 5, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Weymouth is getting better at obtaining state grants.

 

That’s Weymouth Mayor Bob Hedlund.

This year, the town was awarded well over $13 million in grants from the state.

These projects include a green communities grant, as well as a grant to build a new library, repair old culverts and bridges, and study connecting the Wessagussett and Lane beaches.

Mayor Hedlund attributes the success of these grants to the town’s grant writer, as well as his knowledge and connections on Beacon Hill.

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Geoffrey Morrissey

Geoffrey Morrissey is the youngest face in the news department at WATD. After a three month internship in the WATD newsroom, Geoffrey stayed on as a writer and production assistant . From a young age, news always interested Geoffrey, and he now strives to make the news understandable, entertaining, and enjoyable to others his age.