Weymouth: Town Receives Multiple State Grants

Weymouth is getting better at obtaining state grants.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Hedlund-2.mp3

That’s Weymouth Mayor Bob Hedlund.

This year, the town was awarded well over $13 million in grants from the state.

These projects include a green communities grant, as well as a grant to build a new library, repair old culverts and bridges, and study connecting the Wessagussett and Lane beaches.

Mayor Hedlund attributes the success of these grants to the town’s grant writer, as well as his knowledge and connections on Beacon Hill.

