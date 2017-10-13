Abington: Some Permits Approved for Route 18 Expansion Contractor

The contractor, who won the bid to expand Route 18, tried to get a round of permits from the Abington Zoning Board of Appeals for storing project construction materials on a Bedford Street site, but has hit a snag.

President of P. Gioioso & Sons, Inc., Joe Gioioso, said on Thursday night that 1325 Bedford Street is grandfathered in an industrial zone that has since be re-named a Technology Business Zone. A sub-contractor acquaintance of Gioioso, identified only as Vinny, says Bedford Street abutters do not understand the situation:

But three anonymous women who abut the property in question still don’t buy the “grandfathered” claim and maintain that the Gioiosos’ construction operation there is illegal:

Ultimately, the ZBA approved some permits for storage trailers, but said that the Gioiosos must re-apply for a special permit for open lot storage, and any additional permit requests will have to continue into next month.

When approached by WATD, Gioioso had no comment on the ZBA’s decision.

 

