Abington: Some Permits Approved for Route 18 Expansion Contractor

The contractor, who won the bid to expand Route 18, tried to get a round of permits from the Abington Zoning Board of Appeals for storing project construction materials on a Bedford Street site, but has hit a snag.

President of P. Gioioso & Sons, Inc., Joe Gioioso, said on Thursday night that 1325 Bedford Street is grandfathered in an industrial zone that has since be re-named a Technology Business Zone. A sub-contractor acquaintance of Gioioso, identified only as Vinny, says Bedford Street abutters do not understand the situation:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1012GIOIOSOZBA3.mp3

But three anonymous women who abut the property in question still don’t buy the “grandfathered” claim and maintain that the Gioiosos’ construction operation there is illegal:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1012GIOIOSOZBA4.mp3

Ultimately, the ZBA approved some permits for storage trailers, but said that the Gioiosos must re-apply for a special permit for open lot storage, and any additional permit requests will have to continue into next month.

When approached by WATD, Gioioso had no comment on the ZBA’s decision.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising