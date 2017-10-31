Abington/Weymouth: Route 18 to Undergo Massive Makeover in 2018

Nearly 40,000 cars travel across Route 18 everyday…and come 2018, the Route will begin to undergo a massive makeover to more easily accommodate all of its drivers.

Part of that will include the construction of a continuous sidewalk and bike lane along both sides of the roadway, and the installation of new emergency traffic controls at the Abington Fire Station.

Five intersections will receive upgrades: Route 139, Columbian Street, Park Avenue, Middle Street/West Street, and Pond Street/Pleasant Street.

Some residents expressed concerns about traffic on Pond Street during three weekend closures to take place in 2018-2019. Assistant District Construction Engineer for MassDOT Christopher Evasius responds:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/ABCON18RT3.mp3

The three weekend closures are the only anticipated detours for the Route 18 re-development project. One lane of travel in each direction on the route will be maintained at all times. The project is expected to be completed somewhere between 2021-2022.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising