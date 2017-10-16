Avon: Brockton Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car

A woman working her first day at a new job has died while crossing an Avon street to visit a friend for lunch. Authorities say 19-year-old Ariel Dineen, of Brockton, was crossing an Avon street at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday when she slipped on the wet surface and was hit by a passing Jeep. Police Chief David Martineau says Dineen was working her first shift at a Party City store. -A.P. News

