Boston: Bill Targets Drivers Who Abuse Handicapped Parking Placards

Drivers who abuse their access to handicapped parking spots could face steep fines under a bill heading to the Massachusetts House.

The bill – which already has been approved by the Senate – would slap a fine of $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for a second offense for anyone who “intentionally makes a false statement in an application” for a handicapped license plate or placard.

A 2016 state inspector general report found rampant abuse, including placards used to park for free all day at spaces near the driver’s workplace and placards belonging to dead people.

Drivers who make it hard to see a placard number or expiration date through their car windshield would face a $50 fine.

The House is set to take up the bill Wednesday.

-A.P. News

