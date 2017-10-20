Boston: Gov. Baker Says Trump Call to Soldier’s Family “Disgraceful”

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is criticizing President Donald Trump for a phone call he made to the family of an Army sergeant killed in Niger.

Cowanda Jones-Johnson said Trump spoke disrespectfully of her nephew, Sgt. La David Johnson, when he called family members Tuesday. Florida Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson said Trump told the widow “you know that this could happen when you signed up for it … but it still hurts.”

Baker called the exchange “incredibly disgraceful and discouraging and depressing” during his monthly radio show on WGBH-FM Thursday. Baker said one of the hardest parts of his job is trying to console the families of fallen soldiers.

Trump has rejected claims he was disrespectful.

Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly said the president expressed his condolences “in the best way that he could.”

