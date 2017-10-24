Boston: Massachusetts Delegation to Trump: Keep Health Subsidies

Massachusetts’ all-Democratic congressional delegation is sending President Donald Trump a letter criticizing him for ending health care subsidies and warning him that tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents could see their premiums spike as a result.

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and all nine representatives signed the letter dated Tuesday.

The lawmakers included a copy of a letter Republican Gov. Charlie Baker sent them last week urging Congress to adopt a bipartisan approach like an agreement negotiated by Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander and Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray.

Baker has cautioned that Trump’s decision to end cost-sharing reduction payments could result in about 80,000 Massachusetts residents seeing their premiums jump by up to 26 percent.

The lawmakers are urging Trump to reverse his decision and support a bipartisan agreement.

-A.P. News

