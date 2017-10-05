Boston: Massachusetts Police to Help with Security in Puerto Rico

Massachusetts is sending a team of 69 police officers from across the state to help provide security in Puerto Rico.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday the state was responding to a request for help from the hurricane-ravaged island.

The officers will help local police enforce curfews and other security measures.

The six-week deployment includes state and local police officers, divided into three separate two-week rotations. It also includes 13 Massachusetts State Police cruisers to be used during the deployment.

Baker said Federal Emergency Management Agency officials will arrange for the military to fly the cruisers to Puerto Rico, and return them.

Last week, Baker announced he was sending a six-person National Guard unit to Puerto Rico for up to 30 days to help with satellite-based data and mobile communications.

-A.P. News

