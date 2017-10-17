Boston: Report Slams Agency for Holding Back OUI Data

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on October 17, 2017Posted in: Local News

A Massachusetts investigation finds the agency that certifies the reliability of breath tests administered to suspected drunken drivers routinely failed to provide information that could be helpful to defense attorneys.

The report issued Monday by the Executive Office of Public Safety and obtained by The Associated Press could have ramifications for at least hundreds of court cases involving drunken driving.

It concludes that the Office of Alcohol Testing, which is overseen by the state police, committed “serious errors of judgment” in not responding to requests for certain documents sought by defense lawyers.

The investigation began after the lawyers complained the office was withholding the documents, which included worksheets related to the calibration and maintenance of the breath testing machines used by police departments.

A state police spokesman says recommendations in the report will be implemented.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.