Boston: Statehouse Holds White Cane Day

It’s a simple item, a white cane and it can make such a difference to someone who’s visually or otherwise impaired and needs some assistance to navigate their world. This week at the statehouse they held a White Cane Day. Richard Chapman says it helped him move through his life.

Chapman says the white cane, some training and family encouragement helped him tackle many things, including traveling to and visiting graduate schools in other cities like New Haven and Syracuse.

TIC Executive Director Jim Bunnell was at White Cane Day at the state house, as they broadcast it to their audience of blind and disabled listeners. Bunnell says they had some good reminders about what to do as a motorist when you see a pedestrian, like always coming to a full stop even when it’s right on red.

In Massachusetts, it’s the law, all motorists must come to a complete stop when they see a pedestrian who uses a white cane or a guide dog at a street crossing.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising