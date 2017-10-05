Boston: TIC Visits Statehouse to Say Thank You

A packed room at the statehouse Wednesday as listeners, volunteers, and politicians from the “Talking Information Center” or “TIC” and its five statewide affiliates gather to reaffirm their mission and thank the community and the governor for their support.

State Rep. Joan Meschino of Hull, is a former non-profit executive…and understands the “private/public partnership”, that this Marshfield based radio reading service for the blind and disabled, has with the state.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/tic-4-meschino.mp3

Executive Director Jim Bunnell says their mission, focus, scope and technological capabilities have greatly expanded to include all disabilities as well as the ability to receive the station in a multitude of ways including apps, cable, WI-FI receivers and much more.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/tic-a-jim-b-.mp3

To learn more about the Talking Information Center visit their website at TICnetwork.org.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising