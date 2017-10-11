Braintree: High School Football Team’s Turf Field Ready to Go

Amy Leonard
The Braintree Football team is looking forward to finally playing on their own turf, after construction work on the grandstand has taken longer than expected.

The Wamps have been playing on the Archbishop Williams field since August 25th when the grandstand was closed due to the support columns being badly deteriorated.

A construction crew was called in to reinforce the existing columns and install new bracing– a project costing $56,000.

The project was scheduled to be completed by this time, but was delayed due to bad weather.

After workers were authorized to work through last weekend, the grandstand is estimated to be completed for the team’s homecoming game this Friday.

 

