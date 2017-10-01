Braintree: Police Search For Runaway Teen

Braintree Police are searching for a runaway juvenile.

Police say 16-year-old Dayna Finnigan took off from a residence on Brookside Rd. Sunday night.

They say she moved from Dorchester recently and is not familiar with Braintree and may possibly be in either Dorchester or Plymouth.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Braintree Police at 781-843-1212.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising