Braintree: Second Stage of Rt. 3 Bridge Replacement Begins this Weekend

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on October 13, 2017

Construction crews will be replacing a bridge that carries traffic from I-93 to Rt. 3 south this weekend.

Our own Geoffrey Morrissey has this: 

Photo Credit: MassDOT

Photo Credit: MassDOT

 

 

 

