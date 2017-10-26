Bridgewater: Crash Injures Two, Including Hull K-9 Officer

Bridgewater Police are investigating a crash involving a marked Hull Police Department K-9 cruiser.

Police say that at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Bedford St. and Grove St. for a two-vehicle crash.

Officers learned that an 81-year-old Franklin man driving a Subaru Legacy pulled out of Grove St. in front of a Hull Police SUV that was traveling on Bedford St.

The cruiser struck the Subaru, causing it to hit a telephone pole.

Both the 81-year-old man and Hull K-9 Police Officer John Mercer sustained injuries that were described as “serious” but are not believed to be “life threatening”.

The 81-year-old had to be freed from his vehicle with the use of hydraulic rescue tools.

Both were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, while Hull K-9 “Kenny”, who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was not injured.

Bedford St. was closed for roughly two hours while Bridgewater and Raynham Police, along with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, conducted accident reconstruction.

Bridgewater Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising