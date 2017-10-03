Bridgewater: Man Charged With Crashing Vehicle Into Home

Dan McCready
A Bridgewater man is facing charges after his vehicle struck a home early Sunday morning. 

Bridgewater Police say that at approximately 4 a.m. they received a 911 report about a 2015 Hyundai Tucson that had driven into the side of a home at 21 Auburn St.

Upon arrival crews found the driver, 33-year-old Daniel Watts, conscious and alert.

He was taken to an area hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that Watts was driving  at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and struck the stone and brick foundation of a screened porch. 

The Hyundai also struck the laundry room of the home before hitting a 2008 Chevy Uplander and coming to rest.

No one in the home was injured.

The Hyundai was towed from the scene after sustaining serious damage.

The home and the Chevy also sustained substantial damage.

Police say Watts will be summonsed to Brockton District Court on charges of Operating Under the Influence of Liquor and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

 

Credit: Bridgewater Police

